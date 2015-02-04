Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date February 11, 2025
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.955
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, HSBC, JPM & MS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1188118100
