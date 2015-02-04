Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.1 billion rand

Maturity Date September 17, 2024

Coupon 8.50 pct

Issue price 104.400

Payment Date February 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (London)

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1110395933

