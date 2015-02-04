(Adds context, quote from chairman)
MADRID Feb 4 Spain's Banco Popular
said on Wednesday it would issue contingent convertible bonds
worth 750 million euros ($856.20 million), just a few days after
the bank said there was no need for it to strengthen its capital
base.
The bonds, convertible into shares, would be offered to
institutional investors and were aimed at boosting its Tier 1
capital ratio, the bank said in a statement.
The bank's chairman, Angel Ron, last Friday defended the
bank's solvency levels and denied that it had come under
pressure from the European Central Bank to boost capital.
"We more than fulfill any of the minimum (capital) levels
required of banks and we are not considering any kind of
strengthening of capital, even though the market offers us the
possibility of doing so immediately," Ron told reporters last
Friday, when the bank presented its full-year results.
Bigger rival Santander last month sold 7.5 billion
euros in shares to improve its capital base, a move that some
analysts said could increase pressure on other banks to do
likewise.
Popular's core capital in terms of the Basel III phase-in
was 11.5 percent at the end of 2014, versus 11.17 percent in
September, while its fully loaded capital ratio was 10.38
percent versus 10.44 percent in September. The levels broadly
measure a bank's ability to withstand unexpected shocks.
The ECB has been advising banks to set aside more funds to
bolster their capital, and to take into account more stringent
requirements when deciding on dividend policy.
($1 = 0.8760 euros)
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Susan Thomas)