Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower National Bank of Abu Dhabi PJSC

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date February 11, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.61

Reoffer price 99.61

Yield 2.333 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, NBAD & Standard Chartered

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1186986904

