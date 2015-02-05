A, Feb 5 Greece's finance ministry said on Thursday that the country's banking system is fully shielded through its access to emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) available from the domestic central bank.

The ministry also said the ECB's decision puts pressure on the Eurogroup to reach a deal that would be "mutually beneficial" for both Athens and its eurozone partners. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ken Wills)