Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 12, 2025

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.897

Yield 1.136 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date February 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) DB, JPM, Nordea & SG CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P) &

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1189263400

