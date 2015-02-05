Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower SPP Infrastructure Financing B.V.

Guarantor eustream, a.s.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 12, 2025

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.255

Yield 2.711 pct

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, ING, SG CIB & UniCredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & A- (Fitch)

Listing Irish stock exchange

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law

ISIN XS1185941850

