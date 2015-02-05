Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower SPP Infrastructure Financing B.V.
Guarantor eustream, a.s.
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 12, 2025
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.255
Yield 2.711 pct
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi, ING, SG CIB & UniCredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & A- (Fitch)
Listing Irish stock exchange
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English Law
ISIN XS1185941850
