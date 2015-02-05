Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 5 Cast SA :
* Q4 revenue of 13.0 million euros ($14.9 million) versus 11.46 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 33.2 million euros versus 29.6 million euros year ago
* Management aims to continue growth pace to almost double revenue in 5 years
* Sees constant increase of margins from 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1xs8a1n Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8718 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order