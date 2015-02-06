Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Feb 6 2C Partners SA :
* Said on Thursday that FY 2014 revenue 9.3 million zlotys ($2.6 million) versus 4 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 operating profit 7.3 million zlotys versus 1.7 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 net profit 4.9 million zlotys versus 420,197 zlotys a year earlier
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6321 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.