Feb 6PEH Wertpapier AG :

* Said on Thursday FY 2014 income before taxes of about 4 million euros ($4.58 million)

* Said FY 2014 profit after tax of nearly 2.9 million euros has more than tripled

($1 = 0.8730 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)