Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
(Repeats corrected brief to attach to series of alerts. Corrects brief to add interim CEO surname and new CEO start date in the second bullet point.)
Feb 6 Sparebank 1 BV :
* Names Rune Fjeldstad new CEO
* Geir Årstein Hansen is interim CEO until Rune Fjeldstad takes over on May 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.