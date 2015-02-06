(Repeats corrected brief to attach to series of alerts. Corrects brief to add interim CEO surname and new CEO start date in the second bullet point.)

Feb 6 Sparebank 1 BV :

* Names Rune Fjeldstad new CEO

* Geir Årstein Hansen is interim CEO until Rune Fjeldstad takes over on May 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)