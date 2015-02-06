UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects the headline to read "revenue down at" instead of "revenue up at".)
Feb 6 Epigon SA :
* Q4 revenue 32.8 million zlotys ($8.90 million) versus 37.9 million zlotys last year
* Q4 operating profit 720,981 zlotys versus 994,415 zlotys last year
* Q4 net profit 568,522 zlotys versus 751,797 zlotys last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6695 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.