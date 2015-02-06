LONDON Feb 6 Gold miner Acacia, formerly known as African Barrick, has settled out of court with Tanzanian villagers wanting compensation in relation to fatal incidents at its North Mara mine, the law firm representing the claimants said on Friday.

Twelve villagers sued African Barrick in Britain's High Court in 2013, claiming the company was complicit in the killing by police of at least six villagers at its North Mara mine two years previously.

At the time the company rejected the accusations and said it would not compensate illegitimate claims. It added that one of the incidents in May 2011, in which five men were killed and others injured, had involved violent intruders at the mine.

"The litigation and further claims have been settled out of court," Shanta Martin a partner in the International Group Claims team at law firm Leigh Day said on Friday.

Martin declined to give details of the compensation.

Acacia was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Susan Thomas)