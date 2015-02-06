LONDON Feb 6 Gold miner Acacia,
formerly known as African Barrick, has settled out of court with
Tanzanian villagers wanting compensation in relation to fatal
incidents at its North Mara mine, the law firm representing the
claimants said on Friday.
Twelve villagers sued African Barrick in Britain's High
Court in 2013, claiming the company was complicit in the killing
by police of at least six villagers at its North Mara mine two
years previously.
At the time the company rejected the accusations and said
it would not compensate illegitimate claims. It added that one
of the incidents in May 2011, in which five men were killed and
others injured, had involved violent intruders at the mine.
"The litigation and further claims have been settled out of
court," Shanta Martin a partner in the International Group
Claims team at law firm Leigh Day said on Friday.
Martin declined to give details of the compensation.
Acacia was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Susan Thomas)