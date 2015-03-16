March 16 MGI France SA :

* FY revenue of 34.4 million euros ($36.2 million) versus 29.9 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share 6.3 million euros versus 5.4 million euros year ago

* Is confident in its ability to deliver on all FY 2015 a double-digit growth associated with a further increase of its results Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9498 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)