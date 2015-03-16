UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :
* Reported on Friday turnover up 20 percent to 65.2 million euros ($68.6 million) in financial year 2014 versus year ago
* FY 2014 net loss at 2 million euros versus loss 4 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA up 38 percent at 2.3 million euros versus year ago
* FY 2014 operating profit of 2.3 million euros versus operating loss 1.8 million euros year ago
* Foreign markets grew 33 percent in FY 2014 driven by good performance of the ceramic segment
* Export markets represents 62 percent of group's FY 2014 turnover
Source text: bit.ly/1ALdsH1
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9511 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.