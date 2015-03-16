** Sanofi, already benefiting from a weaker euro,
up 1.5 pct and hits all-time high following promising data on
Praluent, its experimental cholesterol drug being developed with
Regeneron
** Clinical trial results with its product and a rival from
Amgen suggest so-called PCSK9 inhibitors can reduce by
half the risk of heart attack and other major cardiovascular
problems compared to standard treatment alone
** Leerink analysts say PCSK9 results "continue to impress"
and "we continue to warm to these agents", despite fact they
have to be given as injections
** Regeneron shares up 1.5 pct in the U.S.
pre-market
