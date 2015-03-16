Mar 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Statkraft AS

(Statkraft AS)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 26,2030

Coupon 1.500 pct

Issue price 99.084

Reoffer price 99.084

Reoffer yield 1.569 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 119.2 bps

Over the 4.75 pct July 2028 DBR

Payment Date March 26,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays (b&d) , GSI & RBS

Ratings Baa1 (stable)(Moody's) & A- (stable)(S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1207005023

