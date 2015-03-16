Mar 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Statkraft AS
(Statkraft AS)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 26,2030
Coupon 1.500 pct
Issue price 99.084
Reoffer price 99.084
Reoffer yield 1.569 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 119.2 bps
Over the 4.75 pct July 2028 DBR
Payment Date March 26,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays (b&d) , GSI & RBS
Ratings Baa1 (stable)(Moody's) & A- (stable)(S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English Law
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1207005023
