BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
March 16 Genoway SA :
* FY revenue 8.1 million euros ($8.59 million) versus 7.7 million euros year ago
* FY net income 27,000 euros versus 261,000 euros year ago
* Sees increase in business activity and profitability in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/18Tcq4T Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality