March 16 Audika Groupe SA :

* FY revenue 98.7 million euros, up 3.4 pct

* FY EBITDA 15.7 million euros, up 35.1 pct

* Expects to expand store network with 10 new stores in France and one in Belgium in H1 2015, bringing network to more than 470 in France and 7 in Belgium