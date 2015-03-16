BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
March 16 Audika Groupe SA :
* FY revenue 98.7 million euros, up 3.4 pct
* FY EBITDA 15.7 million euros, up 35.1 pct
* Expects to expand store network with 10 new stores in France and one in Belgium in H1 2015, bringing network to more than 470 in France and 7 in Belgium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality