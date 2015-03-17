March 17 Eurazeo SA :

* Reports a FY economic revenue of 5,408.0 million euros ($5.71 billion), up 7.1 percent on a constant scope basis

* FY consolidated net loss of 112.8 million euros versus profit of 768.9 million euros year ago

* Net asset value as of Dec. 31, 2014 was 69.2 euros per share (4,751 million euros), up 2.9 percent compared with Dec. 31, 2013

* To propose a dividend distribution of 1.20 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1FtRmPm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9476 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)