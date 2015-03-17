BRIEF-China Everbright Bank's 2016 net profit up 2.7 pct
March 30 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd * Says 2016 net profit up 2.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oCoQGR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 17 Eurazeo SA :
* Reports a FY economic revenue of 5,408.0 million euros ($5.71 billion), up 7.1 percent on a constant scope basis
* FY consolidated net loss of 112.8 million euros versus profit of 768.9 million euros year ago
* Net asset value as of Dec. 31, 2014 was 69.2 euros per share (4,751 million euros), up 2.9 percent compared with Dec. 31, 2013
* To propose a dividend distribution of 1.20 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1FtRmPm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9476 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. President Donald Trump had fighting words on Thursday for conservatives in his own Republican Party who helped block a healthcare bill last week, saying he would oppose House Freedom Caucus members in 2018 elections if they did not get on board.