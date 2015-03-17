March 17 Esperite N.V. :
* Reports a FY revenue of 27.6 million euros ($29.13
million) versus 29.8 million euros year ago
* FY underlying net loss of 3.3 million euros versus a loss
of 2.4 million euros year ago
* For 2015, forecasts sustained growth on cryopreservation
and storage activity at around 29 million euros revenues
* For 2015 expects sustained growth of 7 million euros
revenues in genomics predictive medicine division on its first
full year of operations
* Expects for FY 2015 total revenues of about 36 million
euros
* Sales forecast for the products Tranquility and Serenity
are in excess of 10,000 units in 2015
* As for the cryo-preservation business, the birth rate
decline in markets served will limit growth in FY 2015
