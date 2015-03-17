BRIEF-China Everbright Bank's 2016 net profit up 2.7 pct
March 30 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd * Says 2016 net profit up 2.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oCoQGR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 17Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA :
* Reported on Monday FY 2014 revenue of 68.3 million euros ($72.32 million), up by 33.8 pct from 51.1 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBIT of 14.5 million euros, up 160.1 pct from 5.6 million euros year ago
* FY net income of 9.9 million euros, up 159.1 pct from 3.8 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.12 euro per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9445 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd * Says 2016 net profit up 2.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oCoQGR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. President Donald Trump had fighting words on Thursday for conservatives in his own Republican Party who helped block a healthcare bill last week, saying he would oppose House Freedom Caucus members in 2018 elections if they did not get on board.