* Announced on Monday preliminary result for the financial year 2014

* Said annual loss for the 2014 fiscal year is expected to be 3.1 million euros($3.28 million)(company had anticipated a loss of 0.5 million euros)

* Said that difference mainly resulted from a non cash-relevant write-off of deferred tax assets and capitalized development costs, as well as a provision created for the fine by the Paris Court of Appeal and a pending proceeding in Germany on the same matter

* Said it was decided by CEO to postpone the publication of the 2014 Annual Report to April 30

