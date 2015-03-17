March 17artnet AG :
* Announced on Monday preliminary result for the financial
year 2014
* Said annual loss for the 2014 fiscal year is expected to
be 3.1 million euros($3.28 million)(company had anticipated a
loss of 0.5 million euros)
* Said that difference mainly resulted from a non
cash-relevant write-off of deferred tax assets and capitalized
development costs, as well as a provision created for the fine
by the Paris Court of Appeal and a pending proceeding in Germany
on the same matter
* Said it was decided by CEO to postpone the publication of
the 2014 Annual Report to April 30
