UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Changes February 2015 revenue in headline and the first bullet. Company corrected its own statement)
March 17 Symbio Polska SA :
* Feb. 2015 revenue 1 million zlotys ($256,800) down 10 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8940 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.