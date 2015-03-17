BRIEF-China Everbright Bank's 2016 net profit up 2.7 pct
March 30 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd * Says 2016 net profit up 2.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oCoQGR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 17 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA :
* FY 2014 net loss 1.1 million euros versus 1.5 million euros ($1.59 million) year ago
* FY 2014 funds from operations 2.4 million euros versus 1.9 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 leasing revenue at 4.20 million euros versus 4.40 million euros year ago
* Portfolio value on Dec. 31, 2014 at 74.8 million euros versus 76.0 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 3.4 million euros versus 5.85 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LmfSqJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd * Says 2016 net profit up 2.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oCoQGR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. President Donald Trump had fighting words on Thursday for conservatives in his own Republican Party who helped block a healthcare bill last week, saying he would oppose House Freedom Caucus members in 2018 elections if they did not get on board.