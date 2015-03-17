March 17Immsi SpA :

* Reported on Monday FY 2014 net sales of 1,274.6 million euros ($1.35 billion) versus 1,257.7 million euros in 2013

* FY 2014 net sales 1,290.4 million euros at constant exchange rates, up 2.6 pct year on year

* FY EBITDA 149 million euros, up 22.9 pct from 121.2 million euros in 2013

* FY consolidated net loss of 70.7 million euros versus net loss of 33.6 million euros in 2013, after impairment loss of 64.35 million euros on the equity investment in Alitalia

* Adjusted net loss excluding non-recurring transactions and the Alitalia impairment loss of 5.2 million euros in 2014 compared with an adjusted net loss of 6.4 million euros in 2013

* At the shareholders' meeting, the board of directors will propose that no dividends be paid for 2014

