Fitch Assigns Telenet's New Term Loans Expected 'BB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Telenet International Finance S.a.r.L.'s Term Loan AH and Telenet Financing USD LLC's Term Loan AI an expected rating of 'BB(EXP)'. Both issuing entities are subsidiaries of Telenet BVBA (Telenet; formerly Telenet NV). The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to the preliminary documentation reviewed. Telenet is issuing two new senior