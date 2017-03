March 17 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA :

* Said on Monday Q4 2014 revenue was 2.4 million zlotys ($614,960)

* Q4 operating profit was 1.4 million zlotys

* Q4 net profit was 1.1 million zlotys

* There is no comparable Q4 2013 consolidated data

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9027 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)