Mar 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT EPIC
(AFD)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 25,2031
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.896
Reoffer yield 0.949 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.791 pct May 2030 OAT
Payment Date March 24,2015
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNPP (B&D) & CACIB
Ratings AA (Negative)(S&P) & AA (Stable)(Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1207450005
