Mar 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC

(Virgin Media)

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 525 million sterling

Maturity Date January 15, 2027

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

144A ISIN XS1207459139

RegS ISIN XS1207459725

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 15, 2026

Coupon 5.250 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 316 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

144A ISIN US92769XAL91

RegS ISIN USG9372GAM09

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 30,2015

Lead Manager(s) DB, BAML & Barclays

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euro MTF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 200-1

Governing Law New York

