BRIEF-CIBC, Privatebancorp announce revised merger agreement
* Privatebancorp Inc - stockholders will receive, upon completion of proposed merger with CIBC, US$24.20 in cash and 0.4176 of a CIBC common share
March 17 Leaderlease :
* Raises 375,000 euros ($397,000) in private placement
* Requests transfer to Alternext Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Privatebancorp Inc - stockholders will receive, upon completion of proposed merger with CIBC, US$24.20 in cash and 0.4176 of a CIBC common share
* Says it and unit expect to pay up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for platform service fees in 2017