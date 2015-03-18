March 18Snai SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY 2014 revenues of 527.5 million euros ($558.31 million), up 10.2 pct from 478.8 million euros in 2013

* FY 2014 EBITDA of 105.9 million euros, up 14.4 pct from 92.6 euros million in 2013

* FY net loss of 26.1 million euros versus net loss of 94.5 million euros year ago

* Said on March 14 2015, the board of directors revised the strategic plan for 2014-2016 to take into account the negative impact of the rules introduced by the Italian Budget Law, approved in December 2014, the performance of the distribution network, and further action envisaged to support the business

* Said nevertheless the company forecasts that at the end of the three-year period, revenues and margins will have grown significantly and a positive economic result will be achieved

* Company forecasts significant growth in terms of wagers, which will reflect on revenues and margins

