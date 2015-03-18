March 18Inno-Gene SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its subunit, Genomix Sp. z o.o., along with Medgenetix Sp. z o.o. have launched a new, automatic technological line for next generation sequencing clinical research

* The investment will enable the company's units to develop and diversify their activity in the scientific and clinical fields

