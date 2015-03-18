BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical says trading in company's shares will be suspended from 3 april 2017
* Trading in company's shares will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 3 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 18Inno-Gene SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its subunit, Genomix Sp. z o.o., along with Medgenetix Sp. z o.o. have launched a new, automatic technological line for next generation sequencing clinical research
* The investment will enable the company's units to develop and diversify their activity in the scientific and clinical fields
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in company's shares will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 3 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces launch of entitlement offer and institutional placement to raise approximately A$45 million