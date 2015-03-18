Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3
ZURICH, April 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
March 18 United SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its management board resolved to raise company's capital by 8.2 million zlotys ($2.1 million), to 20.7 million zlotys via issue of 4,082,625 series H shares
* Series H shares with issue price of 2 zlotys per share will be offered via a private subscription
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9032 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, April 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
DUBAI, April 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.