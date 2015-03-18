March 18 United SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its management board resolved to raise company's capital by 8.2 million zlotys ($2.1 million), to 20.7 million zlotys via issue of 4,082,625 series H shares

* Series H shares with issue price of 2 zlotys per share will be offered via a private subscription

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9032 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)