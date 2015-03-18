March 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower The Republic of Slovenia
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2035
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 99.0950
Reoffer price 99.0950
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date March 25, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, GSI, SG CIB & UNICREDIT
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), A- (S&P) &
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Ljubljana Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Slovenian
ISIN SI0002103487
