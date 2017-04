March 18 Gr Sarantis SA

* FY 2014 turnover at 248.4 million euros versus 236.6 million euros ($251.65 million) year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA at 25.6 million euros versus 23.1 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net profit at 17.1 million euros versus 15.5 million euros year ago

* Says for reasons of comparability with FY 2013 around 5 million euros are transferred from operating expenses to turnover

* Says after transfer FY 2014 tunrover at 253.4 million euros up 7.12 percent from FY 2013



