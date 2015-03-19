Ex-Nigerian oil minister charged with money laundering - financial crimes agency
LAGOS, April 5 Former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has been charged with money laundering, the country's financial crimes agency said on Wednesday.
March 19 Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione Sc :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported FY 2014 net profit of 107 million euros ($115.4 million), up 66.9 percent year on year
* FY 2014 total premiums income of 5.68 billion euros, up 29.5 percent year on year
* FY 2014 revenue from non-life sector at 1.85 billion euros, up 8 percent year on year
* FY 2014 revenue from life sector at 3.77 billion euros, up 41.9 percent year on year
* At Dec. 31, 2014 combined ratio was 91.5 percent versus 93.5 percent at Dec. 31, 2013
* At Dec. 21, 2014 solvency margin of the group equals to 1.96 times the regulatory minimum, an improvement compared to 1.46 at the end of Sept. 2014.
* Proposes FY 2014 dividend payment of 0.35 euro per share
($1 = 0.9274 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
