UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 19 Polski Koncern Miesny Duda SA :
* Said on Wednesday that FY 2014 revenue was 1.69 billion zlotys ($436.52 million) versus 1.9 billion zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 net profit 22.6 million zlotys versus 22.9 million zlotys a year earlier
* FY 2014 operating profit 31.7 million zlotys versus 38.5 million zlotys a year earlier
* Plans to use FY 2014 net profit to cover losses from the previous years and for reserve capital Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8715 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources