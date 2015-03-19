March 19 Vision IT Group SA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue of 92.3 million euros ($99.5 million), up 1.9 percent from 90.6 million euros in 2013

* FY net income group share 0.4 million euros vs 2.3 million euros a year ago

* Groupe One Point SAS has overstepped a shareholding treshold of 20 pct on March 12 and intends to acquire at short notice an additional participation to reach at least the shareholding threshold of 30 pct

* This will in theory lead in the near future to the filling of a mandatory takeover bid on Vision IT Group's shares which should be filed on the basis of a price of 2.60 euros per share

($1 = 0.9275 euros)