BRIEF-Mediclin takes over AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender
* Takes over the AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender as of May 1, 2017
March 19 Theraclion SA :
* FY revenue 800,000 euros ($863,440) versus 15,000 euros year ago
* FY net loss 4.6 million euros versus 4.1 million euros year ago
* At 31 December 2014, Theraclion`s net cash position amounted to 4.3 million euros compared with 407,000 euros at 31 December 2013
* Ligand enters commercial license and supply agreements with Marinus Pharmaceuticals for captisol-enabled Ganaxolone
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition