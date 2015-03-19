UPDATE 2-Toshiba fired Westinghouse chairman two days before bankruptcy filing
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
March 19 Pierrel SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 31.9 million euros ($34.3 million) versus 35.1 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 negative EBITDA of 5.5 million euros, in line with the company's forecast
* Plans a capital increase by maximum of 3.4 million euros via issue of up to 4,916,279 new shares with issue price of 0.70 euro per share
* The existing shareholders have an option to subscribe to new shares in a ratio of one new share for every ten old shares held
* The option rights have to be exercised between March 23 and April 10
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
PARIS, April 5 Medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres said on Wednesday eight people it treated following a suspected chemical attack in northern Syria had symptoms consistent with nerve agents like Sarin.
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump hopes to sign "several more" measures into law before the end of April to roll back Obama-era regulations under the time-limited Congressional Review Act (CRA), said a White House official on Wednesday.