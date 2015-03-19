March 19 Delticom AG :

* Revenues and EBITDA 2014 within the forecasted corridor

* FY net profit 2.9 million euros ($3.12 million) versus 11.6 million euros year ago

* Dividend 0.25 euros per share

* Aims to generate revenues in 2015 financial year that are at least on a par with 2014

* Aiming to match at least 2014 EBITDA in 2015 in absolute terms