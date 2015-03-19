March 19 Xsystem SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed in a consortium with TARR Centrum Innowacyjnosci 1.5 million zloty ($389,100) net deal with the Government Legislation Centre

* The contract is for a delivery of e-RPL system (Government Legislation Process system)and also for related workshops and system maintenance

