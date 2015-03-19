UPDATE 2-Toshiba fired Westinghouse chairman two days before bankruptcy filing
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
March 19 Centrum Medyczne Enel-Med SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its management resolved to recommend FY 2014 dividend of 0.1 zloty per share or total value of 2,356,690 zlotys ($609,880)
* Dividend payment date June 25
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8642 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
PARIS, April 5 Medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres said on Wednesday eight people it treated following a suspected chemical attack in northern Syria had symptoms consistent with nerve agents like Sarin.
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump hopes to sign "several more" measures into law before the end of April to roll back Obama-era regulations under the time-limited Congressional Review Act (CRA), said a White House official on Wednesday.