BRIEF-Nordson says co, Viking Merger, Vention and VMHI amend agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
* On March 30, Nordson, Viking Merger Corp, Vention and VMHI entered into first amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
PARIS, March 19 Bulgari is confident of double-digit sales growth in 2015 on a like-for-like basis, the head of luxury group LVMH's watch and jewellery making business Bulgari said on Thursday.
"We had a very good beginning of the year so all else remaining equal we think that we will do better this year than in 2014 with a double digit growth rate," Chief executive Jean-Christophe Babin told Reuters at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair.
Bulgari is the world number-three watch and jewellery brand behind Richemont's Cartier and Tiffany.
LVMH does not publish actual growth rates for individual brands. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
* On March 30, Nordson, Viking Merger Corp, Vention and VMHI entered into first amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a nearly six-week high, although some gains were pared as oil prices fluctuated after the release of U.S. inventory data, while lower gold prices weighed on some mining shares.
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's parliament will on April 18 debate a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma brought by the main opposition party after he dismissed the respected finance minister, the national assembly said on Wednesday.