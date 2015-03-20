Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 20Infovide-Matrix SA :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2014 revenue of 212.9 million zlotys ($55.08 million) versus 180.5 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 1.8 million zlotys versus net loss of 2.8 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA 6.1 million zlotys versus negative EBITDA of 602,000 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8654 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)