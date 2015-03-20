** Shares in Vedanta Resources fall as much as 6 pct after the mining and oil and gas firm cut FY15 and FY16 capex

** Company cuts FY15 capex to $1.5bln and FY16 capex to $1bln, due to the lower oil prices

** Vedanta's unit Cairn India had also cut FY16 capex to $500 mln from $1.2 bln earlier this month.

** Vedanta's shares last down 5.4 pct ranking the stock among the top percentage losers on FTSE midcaps