BlackRock nominates Cisco CEO to serve on its board
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said it would nominate Cisco Systems Inc chief executive Charles Robbins to serve on its board of directors.
March 20PMPG Polskie Media SA :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2014 revenue of 58.4 million zlotys ($15.13 million) versus 65.0 million zlotys year ago
* The company previously forecasted revenue of 64 million zlotys
* FY net profit of 4.0 million zlotys versus 5.9 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA of 9.7 million zlotys, higher than previously forecasted 8.0 million zlotys
BRASILIA, April 5 Drivers, users and even the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress on Wednesday spoke out against legislation that seeks to force significant changes to the business model of the Uber ride service in Latin America's biggest country.
SEATTLE, April 5 Boeing Co said on Wednesday it had launched a venture capital arm and invested in two tech startups, a fresh sign of the importance big companies see in keeping up with rapidly evolving technology for designing and making products.