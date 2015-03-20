Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Kering SA

(Kering)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 28,2022

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.3400

Reoffer price 99.3400

Reoffer yield 0.973 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 27,2015

Lead Manager(s) BANCA IMI , CACIB (B&D) &

SG CIB

Ratings BBB (stable)(S&P)

Listing Luxembourg Listing

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French Law

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012648244

