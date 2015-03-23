UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23Italian Wine Brands SpA (IWB) :
* Reported on Friday full year 2014 revenue of 140.36 million euros ($151.79 million)
* Full year EBITDA is 13.30 million euros and full year 2014 net profit is 5.13 million euros
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.